Fresh Row Erupts Between Kadapa Mayor And MLA

Anantapur: Fresh tensions erupted during the general body meeting of the Kadapa Municipal Corporation on Friday after Mayor Suresh Babu conducted a mock council session, even as Kadapa Urban MLA Madhavi Reddy and Commissioner awaited the corporators in the council hall.

Disputes have persisted between the Mayor and the MLA, particularly over the MLA’s demand for a chair on the dais during meetings. In the previous two meetings, tense scenes unfolded after the Mayor refused to allocate a seat to the MLA on the dais.

Adding to the controversy, the state government had issued a Government Order disqualifying Mayor Suresh Babu on charges of running a construction company in his family’s name. However, the High Court stayed the order, allowing him to continue as Mayor.

On Friday, while the official meeting was scheduled, Mayor Suresh Babu held a separate mock session in his chambers with 38 YSR Congress corporators. Meanwhile, MLA Madhavi Reddy of the Telugu Desam Party, along with the Commissioner and officials, waited in the council hall and eventually conducted a parallel session.

The Mayor, in a letter to the Commissioner, objected to MLAs and MLCs being given seats without his knowledge and declared the meeting would be held in his chambers. TDP corporators criticised the move, stating that conducting a meeting in violation of procedural norms was unacceptable.