Fresh Funds for Krishna College & School for Girls in Warangal

Warangal: With the initiative of former MLC and Congress leader Konda Muralidhar Rao, the government girls’ junior college and high school (Krishna College) is likely to get a new building complex at Station Road in Krishna Colony of Warangal city.

Konda Murali inspected the college in August and identified the issues students are facing in the 70-year-old building which was in deteriorated condition.

He promised to replace the old building with a new one and ensure better facilities for students. As part of the initiative, the endowment minister and Warangal east MLA Konda Surekha personally took charge of the construction of a new building for the college and school.

The Telangana Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGEWIDC) has already prepared an estimation plan and funds required to raise while the action plan for the construction of the new building complex was Rs 5.98 crore. Out of this, Rs 4.5 crore was allocated to junior college while Rs 1.48 crore was allocated to high school.

Principal of the junior college, Sharadadruthi, and headmaster of the high school Ashok Kumar, met Konda Surekha at her office in the Hyderabad Secretariat and expressed thanks.

Meanwhile, students of the government girls’ junior college and high school expressed joy over the new building and thanked Muralidhar Rao and Konda Surekha for working tirelessly to make this project a reality.