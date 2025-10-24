Free Professional, IT Skill Training for Minority Youth in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: District minorities welfare officer K. Krishna Veni announced that, as per the directions of the vice-chairman and managing director of the Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation, short-term skill development training is being provided under the “Training, Employment & Placement Programme.”

Through this scheme, educated unemployed minority youth belonging to the Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi, Sikh, and Jain communities can receive free training in various professional and IT sectors. The training is conducted through government and reputed private institutions affiliated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The objective is to help minority youth secure employment or start self-employment ventures.

The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation has invited proposals from NSDC-affiliated, government-recognised, and reputed training institutions across the state to conduct short-term skill development training for educated unemployed minority youth. The training will focus on high-demand sectors in the current job market. Selected institutions must not only provide quality training but also ensure placement opportunities for candidates after course completion.

Training institutions are required to submit their proposals, along with the necessary documents, to the district minorities welfare officer, Nizamabad.