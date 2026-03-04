Free Medical Camp for HMWSSB Women Staff

Hyderabad:On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a free medical camp was organised for women employees of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

The camp, jointly conducted by a private hospital and HMWSSB, was inaugurated by Managing Director Ashok Reddy along with Joint Managing Director Mayank Mittal.



Held at the head office in Khairatabad on Wednesday from 11 am to 4 pm, the camp saw participation from more than 70 women employees who underwent medical check-ups. Tests included blood pressure, blood sugar, ECG, eye examination, skin and hair analysis, BMI and other basic screenings.

