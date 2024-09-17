Free Internet to Villages by December: Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar: IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Tuesday announced that people living in the nearly 9,000 villages across the state will get free internet with 20 Mbps speed through the T-Fiber network. The state government has asked the Centre for Rs 9,000 crore to link 5,000 villages.

Sangupet of Sangareddy district, Maddur of Narayanpet district and Advisrirampur of Peddapalli district are part of the pilot project and will also get cable TV services.

Speaking at a Praja Palana Dinotsavam event, minister Sridhar Babu said in the past, Telangana people fought against the Nizams and dreamt of good days after the formation of the Telangana state. After experiencing the same Nizam kind of rule under the BRS, they dethroned the party from power.

Within eight months of coming to power, the Congress party has gained appreciation from various sections of people, he said. On the BRS leaders’ opposition to the statue of Rajiv Gandhi, Sridhar Babu said they were indulging in cheap politics to get close to the BJP.

Accompanied by MLAs Medipally Satyam, Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana, SUDA chairman Komatireddy Narendar Reddy, city mayor Sunil Rao, district collector Pamela Satpathy, the minister paid floral tributes to the statue of Telangana martyrs before hoisting the national flag at the Praja Palana Dinotsavam here in Karimnagar on Tuesday.