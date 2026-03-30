Free Health Check-Up At Nims On March 31

HYDERABAD: Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) will organise a free comprehensive health check-up camp for senior citizens as part of the Telangana government’s Health Mission-100 programme on March 31.

Senior citizens aged 60 years and above have been urged to make use of the opportunity. The camp will be held at the Nephrology Seminar Hall, Ground Floor, Old Block, NIMS, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Registrations will be open from 9 am to 1 pm, and attendees are required to carry their Aadhaar card.

Director Prof. Nagari Beerappa said on Sunday that the camp will be conducted jointly by the Department of Geriatric Medicine and the hospital administration, with a focus on assessing the overall physical, mental and functional health of elderly individuals. The initiative aims to facilitate early detection and management of common age-related ailments.

As part of the camp, several key diagnostic tests will be carried out, including complete blood picture (CBP), random blood sugar, serum creatinine and ECG. In addition, physiotherapy services and professional counselling will be provided free of cost, wherever required.