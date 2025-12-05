Husband Promises Free Haircuts for 5 Years if Wife Wins in Telangana GP Polls

As the gram panchayat election campaign intensifies across Telangana, contestants are adopting creative strategies to win voter support. In Ragothampalli village of Dubbak Mandal, Siddipet district, one campaign promise has caught the attention of locals.

A barber named Srikanth has announced that he will offer free haircuts and shaving services for five years to all residents if his wife, Srilatha, wins the election as Ward No. 6 member. Speaking to villagers, Srikanth said that if given a strong mandate, they would work toward the development of the ward in all aspects. He urged voters to elect his wife with a large majority, promising both service and commitment to the community.

The gram panchayat elections in the state are being conducted in three phases, and unique campaigns like these are adding an interesting twist to the poll atmosphere.