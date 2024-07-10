Free Coaching for TGPSC Aspirants

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday announced free coaching for candidates appearing for the TGPSC Group I (Mains) examination. This programme will be conducted at the TG BC Study Circle centres located in Hyderabad and Khammam, according to an official notice by D. Srinivas Reddy, director of the TG BC Study Circle.

The coaching sessions are scheduled to begin on July 22 and will run for 75 days. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month during this period, which will cover expenses for books and transportation. The initiative is expected to help students from economically weaker sections to prepare well for the examination.

Candidates who have qualified for the Group I (Mains) exam can apply for the free coaching programme online through the TG BC Study Circle website from July 10-19.

The eligibility criteria include a parental income of less than Rs 5 lakh per annum. The selection process will adhere to the Rule of Reservation to ensure equitable access.

For further information, candidates can contact the TG BC Study Circle at 040-24071178.