Free Coaching For Competitive Exams Announced

HYDERABAD: The Osmania University Civil Services Academy has announced free coaching for various competitive exams, including UPSC (Prelims), Group 1, Group 2, and other state and national-level examinations.

Dr Konda Nageswar, Director of the Civil Services Academy, stated that in line with the directions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar, the academy will provide this coaching at no cost to all interested students.

Applications for the free coaching can be submitted through the Osmania University website. Students are encouraged to apply by June 30. For further details, they can contact the Civil Services Academy during office hours.