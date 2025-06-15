 Top
Telangana

Free Coaching For Competitive Exams Announced

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Jun 2025 12:36 AM IST

In line with the directions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar, the academy will provide this coaching at no cost to all interested students: Dr Konda Nageswar, Director of the Civil Services Academy

Now, to give back to the society, the Osmania University Alumni Committee is planning to adopt 100 villages across 10 districts in Telangana, marking 100 years of the university.
The Osmania University— DC File

HYDERABAD: The Osmania University Civil Services Academy has announced free coaching for various competitive exams, including UPSC (Prelims), Group 1, Group 2, and other state and national-level examinations.

Dr Konda Nageswar, Director of the Civil Services Academy, stated that in line with the directions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar, the academy will provide this coaching at no cost to all interested students.

Applications for the free coaching can be submitted through the Osmania University website. Students are encouraged to apply by June 30. For further details, they can contact the Civil Services Academy during office hours.


