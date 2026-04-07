Free Cancer Screening Camp For Women At NIMS On April 7

Hyderabad: A free cancer screening, counselling and awareness camp for women will be organised at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) on Tuesday as part of the government’s 99-day Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika. Nims director Prof. Nagari Beerappa said the camp will focus primarily on breast cancer and cervical cancer.

The camp will be held on April 7 at the radiation oncology waiting hall in the NIMS Oncology Block from 9 am to 12 noon.

The camp aims to promote women’s health, enable early detection of cancer, provide expert medical advice, create awareness on preventive measures, and guide participants on symptoms and available treatments. Experts from multiple departments will offer screening, counselling and guidance to attendees.