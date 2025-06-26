Free Artificial Nests, Paddy Stalks Distributed In Tri-Cities To Help Sparrows

WARANGAL: In an effort to reverse the decline in sparrow numbers caused by rapid urbanisation, representatives of Maharshi Goshala in Chintagattu, Hasanparthy mandal, Hanamkonda district have launched a free campaign to distribute artificial nests and paddy stalks filled with grains to residents of the Warangal-Hanamkonda-Kazipet tri-city area.

As concrete buildings replaced small forests, trees and bushes throughout the tri-cities, sparrows have lost their natural nesting sites. Once filled with their cheerful chirping, many neighbourhoods, especially around multi-storey buildings, are now eerily silent.

To address this crisis, Maharshi Goshala members, led by president Sajjana Ramesh, ordered 1,000 artificial nests from Chennai, each modeled on a natural sparrow nest. They plan to distribute these, along with braided paddy stalks containing grains, in multiple phases.

“Our ancestors showed deep compassion for the animals around them,” said S. Ramesh, speaking to Deccan Chronicle. “They wove paddy stalks into braids to feed birds, a beautiful example of kindness. Today, it’s alarming to see birds and their nests disappearing. This gradual destruction of nature demands our immediate attention.”

“By providing nests and food together, we hope to help sparrows survive and flourish in our communities,” he added.

Kathi Mogili, president of the Dwarka City Welfare Association Committee, praised the initiative. “We’re thrilled to welcome sparrows back to our homes and apartments. The free nests and paddy stalks from the ashram members are a wonderful way to save these birds.”

After tying nests and paddy stalks together, Mogili observed that sparrows drawn by the grains soon adopted the artificial nests as their homes. “It’s heartening to hear their chirping again,” he said.

Local bird lovers applauded Maharshi Goshala’s efforts, noting that providing safe nesting sites in urban areas is crucial to restoring biodiversity and countering the environmental impacts of development.