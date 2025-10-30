Fraudsters Use Lust as Weapon

Hyderabad:Fraudsters operating fake online dating sites using pictures of Indian and foreign models have repoterdly cheated over 300 persons. The fraudsters are believed to be operating fake call centres in northeastern states. Police said the victims were reluctant to lodge complaints with the police because of the stigma.

One of the victims, however, approached the police after losing `13.30 lakh. He got lured by a dating site on WhatsApp which featured the picture Pakistani model, and was invited for a live chat. He was relieved of `6.49 lakh as ‘registration fee’ which included three-star hotel bookings, meeting, liquor, service tax and other facilities. He then transferred the rest of the money before realising he was duped.



“We urge to male citizens to be aware of these crooks, who first send pictures of models to enter into chat. They send mobile phone numbers to estimate the financial status, diverting their attention using desire and lust as a weapon,” a TGCSB officer said.



The cop added that the best way is prevention. "If strangers start conversations on WhatsApp, Telegram, and social media in the name of dating-friendship, love, or marriage, it is a scam once you upload the photos there instigate and trap," in an advisory.