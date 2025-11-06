Fraudsters Posing as Bank Staff Cheat Bizman of `1.66 Cr

Hyderabad: The CCS Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have booked employees of a Chennai-based company who cheated a city-based businessman to the tune of `1.66 crore promising of `20 crore bank loan.

According to the complainant, he recently bid and won a tender for civic works in Madhya Pradesh. He was in need of financial resources and therefore he met a consultant named Srinivasa Rao.

During March of this year, Srinivasa Rao took the victim to a firm named ‘Corsa Growth Investment’ office in Chennai where he met a man named Ayyaswamy who introduced himself as the chairman of the company. He agreed to help in getting `20 crore loan.

After he returned from Chennai, he received a call from Haritha and Anitha, claiming to be customer relationship managers.

The complainant further said on April 2, Haritha and Anitha informed him that their company would arrange `20 crore loan from a national bank but asked the complainant to deposit `1.66 crore in different bank accounts said to be their personal accounts.

After that, when the businessman went to enquire with the Chennai-based company, he realised that he had been cheated and when he asked them to return his `1.66 crore, the representatives threatened to kill him, the police said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the city CCS police registered a case against Corsa Investment Growth Company, with Ayyaswamy, Haritha, Anitha, Basheer Ahmed Syed Jamal and others as suspects and started probing.