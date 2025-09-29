Fraudsters Cheat Job Seeker of Rs.10 Lakh

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old job aspirant who applied for a job with an insurance company was cheated of Rs.10 lakh by fraudsters posing as company representatives and trading experts.

According to a complaint filed with Rachakonda Cybercrime Police, the victim was first contacted by a man identifying himself as Durgesh.

Claiming to be linked with an insurance company, Durgesh persuaded the job seeker to explore trading through an online brokerage platform. Later, he introduced another person, Thakur, as an expert trader. Believing their claims, the victim shared his personal documents to open a trading account and initially invested Rs. 2 lakh.

To gain his confidence, the accused showed a profit of Rs.65,000, after which the victim placed complete trust in them. Later, when Thakur demanded a 25 per cent commission, the victim did not hesitate to pay it via Durgesh.

Encouraged by the apparent returns, the victim subsequently invested more, totalling Rs.10 lakh. However, after receiving the funds, both Durgesh and Thakur stopped responding to calls and messages. Realising the deception, the victim reported the matter to the Cybercrime Police. The case was registered under the IT Act, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

Student ends life, probe is on

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old engineering student died by suicide at his residence in Koheda village, under the limits of Hayatnagar police station, on Sunday morning.

Inspector Nagaraju Goud said that they received a Dial 100 call at 9.55 am about the incident. A team was immediately rushed to the spot. The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar Rasoori, 19, who was pursuing his second year of B.Tech at Sri Indu College in Mangalpally.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the student ended his life at around 7.30 am. When family members found him unresponsive, they alerted the authorities. Police later shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Officials have registered a case and stated that the investigation is in progress to ascertain the reasons behind the act. Since no suicide note was found, the reasons for this tragic act are yet to be determined, said the Inspector.