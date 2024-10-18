Fraudsters Cheat Dentist with Fake Visa Offer

Hyderabad: A dentist from Jammu and Kashmir fell for a cybercrime scheme that promised her a better life in England. The accused, whom she met online, tricked her into believing that she could relocate with her family to England and made her fly to Hyderabad to pay him.

A case was registered with Hyderabad Cybercrime police in July but the accused remains at large. The victim lost Rs.17 lakh, besides suffering disruption in her life.

A junior lecturer in Kashmir, the dentist decided to immigrate for a better future for herself, eight-year-old son and her husband. While searching online in January, she came across the accused Vinod Mandala, claiming to be a native of Hyderabad and resident of the UK.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, she said, “He convinced me that a job would be secured for me in London, and my son could easily join a new school. Trusting him, I even resigned from her teaching position.” She also broke an FD that she had kept for her son to pay the accused

She said that the accused promised a visa and a job and started demanding various fees. “Believing him, I decided to withdrew money from my son’s fixed deposit account. He even suggested that I quit my job. He said that I better not join my son in the next academic year as he would get an admission in London.”

She travelled to Hyderabad at the accused’s demand to Hyderabad but he never turned up. The next time she came to the city was to lodge a complaint, in July. She alleged that the police had not taken action.

A source from the Hyderabad cybercrime police said, “Since, the accused and his brother are in the UK and Andhra Pradesh respectively and the contact numbers provided in the complaint drew us to nowhere. We are seeking call records and bank statements to trace the fraudster's activities.” The police said a lookout notice was issued against the accused.