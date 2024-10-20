Fraudster, three others held for duping Rs 8 cr from home buyers

Hyderabad: A fraudster who was involved in a “double bedroom scam”, was arrested along with three others, for fleecing Rs 8 crore from several victims on the promise getting them flats, police said on Sunday. The scheme was implemented during the erstwhile BRS government.

The accused, enjoying proximity to a political representative, was arrested by a special team from Borabanda police on Saturday. Accused G. Narsimha along with three others reportedly collected more than Rs 8 crore from the several victims promising them double bedroom flats, police said. Narsimha was successful in selling a double bedroom flat to over three persons and is on the run for the past several months, police added.

The accused was wanted by the West Zone police also for his fraudulent activities.

Police have seized an imported luxury car worth `one crore from accused Narsimha.

“ We are probing the case and the details about the accused and his modus operandi will be known officially after the completion of the investigation,” S. Veerashaker, Borabanda police inspector, said.