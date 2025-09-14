Fraudster Cheats Investors of Rs 2.8 Cr in Taxi Rental Scam

Hyderabad: The Neredmet police arrested one Kranthi Kumar for allegedly cheating multiple individuals by making false promises of high monthly returns through a car rental scheme. The accused is said to have deceived at least 28 investors to the tune of Rs 2.8 crore.

According to Neredmet inspector P. Sandeep Kumar, the arrest followed a complaint lodged by a private company employee from Vinayaknagar. The complainant stated that he was introduced to Kranthi Kumar of Safilguda, who convinced him to invest Rs 4 lakh with the assurance that a new car would be purchased, registered in his name, and deployed for corporate staff transportation. In return, the accused promised a monthly income of Rs 50,000.

The victim, believing his claims, handed over Rs 7 lakh through cash and bank transfers. Kumar initially paid a small amount but later stopped, switched off his phone, and locked his office.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar said that investigations revealed the accused had adopted the same modus operandi with several others, collecting advance payments under the pretext of purchasing vehicles and promising attractive returns. In total, he duped about 28 people of Rs 2.8 crore.

Police said they seized original vehicle purchase agreements and other incriminating material from him. He has been booked under charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust and was remanded to judicial custody.

Cops arrest man for bid to kill wife

The Nagole police arrested one U. Venugopal for allegedly attempting to murder his 19-year-old wife, who survived the attack and lodged a complaint. Incidentally, the victim, Tanniru Mahalaxmi, had earlier approached police with a harassment complaint, after which both were counselled and let off.

According to Maqbul Jani, Nagole police station house officer, Mahalaxmi, a resident of Laxminarsimha Colony, had been facing harassment and domestic violence from her husband Venugopal, 28, since their marriage in August last year. At the time of marriage, her family gave 15 tolas of gold and `10 lakh as dowry.

The couple later began living separately due to frequent quarrels. In her statement from the hospital, Mahalaxmi said Venugopal’s drinking habit drove him to sell her jewellery. When she tried to safeguard some ornaments by keeping them with her mother, he began harassing her further, demanding she bring them back. She also alleged that he often assaulted her, threw her out of the house at night, and was in a relationship with another woman.

On Sunday, Mahalaxmi asked her husband to accompany her to a relative’s housewarming ceremony. Angered, Venugopal attacked her with a paper-cutter blade, causing injuries to her neck and right-hand finger. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her aid, alerted the police, and shifted her to a private hospital. Police recorded her statement from the hospital.

Nagole police booked Venugopal under attempt-to-murder charges along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act. He was taken into custody and further investigation is underway.