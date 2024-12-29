Fraud Alert: Beware of links on New Year wishes, Discounts on E-Commerce Sites

Cybercriminals are exploiting the festive spirit of the New Year to carry out scams turning good wishes and seasonal offers into opportunities for fraud.

As the New Year approaches, fraudsters are sending fake links disguised as New Year greetings, discount coupons, offers, and event passes. Opening these links can lead to phone hacking and financial losses with bank accounts being emptied. Furthermore, if these links are forwarded, others may also fall victim to the scam.

Event passes from various organizations are also being sent, with promises of discounted tickets if recipients register through the provided links. However, these links often contain malware that allows cybercriminals to take control of the phone. The risks include blackmail and money laundering from victims' bank accounts. Cyber experts and police are warning people to be cautious and avoid opening links from unfamiliar or untrusted sources. Cyber expert Prasad Patibandla advised, "Do not click on links coming from unknown or new numbers."



