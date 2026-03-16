Fractured Limbs Fail To Stop SSC Student From Writing Exam

Karimnagar: In a moving display of determination and academic commitment, Aman Rahman, a Class X student from Subash Nagar, appeared for the ongoing SSC examinations in Rajanna Sircilla district despite suffering severe injuries in a recent accident.

The student, who sustained fractures to his leg and arm, arrived at the examination centre with both limbs in plaster but refused to let the setback affect his academic future.

The accident occurred just days before the commencement of the board examinations, leaving Aman with significant mobility issues and considerable pain. While many students in such circumstances opt to appear for supplementary examinations, Aman remained determined to write the exams as scheduled.

Recognising his resolve, his parents and teachers approached the education department, which granted permission for a helper (scribe) to assist him during the examination.

Aman was brought to the examination centre in a wheelchair, drawing the attention of onlookers. Inside the hall, he dictated his answers to the helper while carefully focusing on the question paper despite the visible discomfort.

Education officials and teachers praised Aman’s determination, describing him as an inspiration to other students and noting that his perseverance demonstrated how strong willpower can overcome even difficult circumstances.