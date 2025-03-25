FPOs Expo Showcases Modern Farming Tech for Better Yields

Warangal: MLC Basavaraju Saraiah urged farmers to embrace modern agricultural technologies to boost productivity and income. He was speaking at the State-Level Farmers’ Producers’ Associations (FPOs) Expo held at Rangashaipet in Warangal district, on Tuesday.

The three-day expo was inaugurated by Saraiah, Telangana State Oil Federation chairman Janga Raghava Reddy, district collector Satya Sharada Devi, and KUDA chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy.

Saraiah commended Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his strong commitment to farmers’ welfare, particularly highlighting the successful loan waiver programme. He stressed that financial schemes and technological advancements could help farmers increase income with minimal investment.

He noted that the expo would showcase innovative agricultural practices by experts, helping farmers improve yields and access markets.

Raghava Reddy praised the efforts of the agriculture minister, district collector, and officials in organising the event. He emphasised that the expo aims to raise awareness and promote alternative crops, helping farmers strengthen their economic standing.

Collector Satya Sharada underscored the vital role of FPOs in enhancing farmers’ livelihoods, stating that over 40 FPOs from across the state are participating in the event.

KUDA chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy stressed the importance of creating market linkages for farmers’ products. He said the event would provide crucial support to FPOs in areas such as processing, marketing, and technology adoption.

The expo, featuring 50 agricultural stalls, is expected to benefit around 1,000 farmers, providing them with tools and knowledge to modernise their farming practices.