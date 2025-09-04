 Top
Nalgonda: Four-Year-Old Girl Dies in School Bus Accident

Telangana
DC Correspondent
4 Sept 2025 11:37 AM IST

Tragedy strikes on school campus as bus fatally runs over child

Nalgonda: A four-year-old girl, identified as Jasmitha, died after being run over by a school bus in Devarakonda on Thursday. The incident occurred when the bus driver was reversing the vehicle within the school premises. The grievously injured child was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead. Further details are awaited.


