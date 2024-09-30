Four-year-old girl dies after being run over by school van in Sircilla

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident on Monday, a four-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a school van in Mustabad Mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district. The driver reversed the van without noticing the child, who was a first-grade student at a private school.





According to sub-inspector of Police Ch. Ganesh, the girl was from Nampur village. Her mother sent her to school in the van, as Bathukamma celebrations were taking place.

After arriving at school, the girl disembarked and followed the van's cleaner, who was carrying her Bathukamma. As they walked toward the school, a flower fell, prompting the girl to return to pick it up. Tragically, the driver reversed the van at that moment, and the girl was struck and killed instantly.



The girl's father is currently in Saudi Arabia seeking employment, while she lived with her mother in the village. The couple had adopted her from a relative, as they were unable to have children of their own.



Police have seized the van and have taken the driver and cleaner into custody while investigating the incident.

