Hyderabad: TSNAB Raids Xora Pub, 4 Arrested for Drugs Use

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) arrested four persons after they tested positive for drugs during a raid conducted on Xora Pub & Kitchen at Jubilee Hills following a tipoff on Sunday night.



A total of 11 members were taken into custody and performed tests in which four members were tested positive for drugs and Ganja.





Besides, the police also raided Olive Bistro pub in Madhapur limits, but found no traces of drugs.

"During our investigation, it was found that the four individuals had recently consumed drugs in Goa, which showed up in our tests. However, we did not find any drugs in the pub," said Narcotics DCP Narsing Rao.





While, this is not the first raid in recent times, two weeks ago, the police raided 'The Cave Pub' and arrested 24 people who tested positive for drugs and seized the pub. Two owners were arrested in connection with this case, said Raidurgam Inspector Venkanna.

While most of those arrested are believed to be consumers, each person is being questioned to confirm their source of drugs, said the sources.



The Drug test can detect its use even after a week, depending on the drug type, the amount, and the quality they use. For example, Ganja can be detected in urine for up to 30 days in regular users, while occasional users might test positive for 3 days. Drugs like cocaine and opiates are detected in urine for up to 4 days for occasional use and show up to 40 days for regular users, explained senior officer in narcotics.

Hair tests can detect drug use for up to 90 days, compared to urine or saliva tests, metabolism, body fat, and hydration levels also plays a major role in detecting. Regular users or those using high quantities are more likely to test positive after a week, especially for drugs stored in fat cells like THC.