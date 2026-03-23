Four More Held In Velugumatla Land Fraud

NALGONDA: Khanapur Haveli police on Monday arrested four accused in connection with the Velugumatla Bhoodan land fraud case in Khammam. The arrested were identified as Kalthi Ramachandraiah, Banala Laxmana Chary, Chippanapally Veeraiah and Kunja Krishnaiah.

Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt said a total of 16 persons have been arrested so far in the case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the fraud. He said the accused had collected money from people in connection with the land transactions, adding that efforts are under way to recover the amounts.

Police also questioned five other accused, Poleboina Muthaiah, Bali Srinivas, Koppera Venkanna, Kotte Basu and Sampangi Venkatachalam, after obtaining custody. They were later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody on Sunday. The investigation is continuing.