Four Killed, Three Injured in Container–Car Collision at Bhainsa

Bhainsa: Four people were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a road accident near a bridge in Bhainsa of Nirmal district on Monday night. The mishap occurred when a container lorry and a car collided head-on.

The victims were travelling in a car to and from Hyderabad to visit relatives undergoing treatment at a hospital when the accident took place. The deceased have been identified as Bhojaram Patel (42), Rajanna (60), Babanna (70), all residents of Kupti village in Kubeer mandal, and the car driver Vikas (35).

Among the injured is newly elected sarpanch Gangadhar, who suffered severe head injuries. He was shifted to a hospital in Nizamabad for better treatment. The other injured are undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

Police rushed to the spot, inspected the scene, and shifted the bodies to the Bhainsa Area Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.