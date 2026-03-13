 Top
Four Killed as Travels Bus Overturns on Highway in Nizamabad

Telangana
13 March 2026 8:19 AM IST

Bus carrying 22 passengers from Hyderabad to Nagpur loses control near Gannaram in Indalwai mandal; several injured.

Bus Accident

Nizamabad: Four people were killed and several others injured after a travels bus overturned on the national highway near Gannaram in Indalwai mandal of Nizamabad district in the early hours of Friday.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m. when the bus, carrying 22 passengers from Hyderabad to Nagpur, reportedly went out of control and overturned. Most passengers were asleep at the time of the incident.

Staff from a nearby toll plaza responded quickly and shifted the injured passengers to a government hospital for treatment.

Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. According to preliminary findings, overspeeding is suspected to be the cause of the accident.


DC Correspondent
