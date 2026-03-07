Four Injured After Gas Balloon Explodes in Gachibowli

Hyderabad:Four persons sustained severe burns after a huge gas balloon that had drifted into the Brahma Kumaris premises exploded at around 11 am on Friday. Gachibowli police said the incident occurred when workers at the premises attempted to catch it.

The survivors were identified as Prasad, Krishna, Surender and Sreenu. “Prasad suffered about 50 per cent burns, while the others sustained around 30 per cent burns. The injured were shifted to two private hospitals for treatment,” Gachibowli inspector K Balaraju said.



During preliminary enquiry, police found that the balloon had come from Sandhya Convention. It was reportedly tied there as part of arrangements for a Holi event organised by Rangdesi Holi event management. Police said the event was organised by a person identified as Rahul. Based on the inquiry, officials confirmed that the balloon was part of the Holi event setup.



Gachibowli police said a negligence case was registered against the organiser. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

