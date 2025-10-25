Four Held for Rape, Murder of Woman in Kothur

Hyderabad:Police arrested four persons for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a woman with a mental disability in Kothur, nearly six months after the incident. The accused were remanded on Thursday.

According to inspector Narsayya, the 40-year-old woman was found unconscious at the local health sub-centre on the morning of April 30 and later shifted to a hospital, where she died the next day while undergoing treatment. The case was initially registered as a death under suspicious circumstances.



Subsequently, the Forensic Science Laboratory report confirmed that the woman had been sexually assaulted. Following this, police formed three teams to identify and trace the suspects.



The arrested accused were identified as Dandu Chandu, 25, Kumari Naresh, 27, and Kondapalli Srisailam, 26, all residents of the same village, and Kondapalli Venkatesh, 28, of Maheswaram. Police said the accused made the woman consume alcohol and allegedly assaulted her while she was wandering alone. They reportedly threw stones at her and fled, assuming she had died.



Police said all four accused have criminal cases related to theft registered against them at Pahadisharif, Maheswaram and Kothur police stations. Further investigation into the incident is underway.