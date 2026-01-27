Four Government Teachers Injured in Road Accident in Hanamkonda

WARANGAL: Four government school teachers were seriously injured when a speeding lorry rammed into their car near a private school on Hunter Road in Hanamkonda district on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8 am while the teachers were travelling from Hanamkonda to their respective schools for duty. The injured were identified as Udaya Sri, Kavitha, Surekha and Narasimha Reddy, all staff members of the Kakkiralapalli and Veeralingam Peddakunta Thanda government schools.

The teachers reportedly travelled daily in a rented car. The impact of the collision was severe, crushing the front portion of the vehicle and trapping the occupants inside. They sustained bleeding injuries in the crash.

Passers-by and local residents rushed to the spot and managed to pull the injured teachers out of the wreckage. They were immediately shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal for emergency treatment. Hospital sources said all four sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Police reached the spot on receiving information, regulated traffic and registered a case. Preliminary investigations indicated that overspeeding by the lorry driver was the primary cause of the accident.