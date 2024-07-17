Four drown in Nalgonda

Suryapet/Nalgonda: Three persons including a 22-year-old girl drowned in a pit of s quarry at Bopparam of Athmakur (S) mandal in the district on Wednesday morning.



The victims were identified as Sripal Reddy, his daughter, Asha and his friend Raju, who were residents of Hyderabad. They came to Suryapet about two days ago for a function. Along with Raju, Sripal Reddy has taken his daughter to the water filled big fit to learn swimming. While swimming in the pit, they drowned in the waters. They went into the waters without knowing the depth.

The bodies of the victims have been brought out from the waters by the locals.

In another incident, a person named Jagadish, who was native of Korremula of Ghatkesar mandal in Ranga Reddy district, drowned in the backwaters of Nagarjuna Sagar at Vizag colony of Neredugumma mandal in Nalgonda district. He had come to the place for a holy dip in Krishna River on the occasion of auspicious ‘Tholi Ekadashi’.