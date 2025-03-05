 Top
Foundation Stones Laid for Monda Market, East Marredpally Project

DC Correspondent
5 March 2025 12:55 AM IST

BJP MP Etala Rajendar and Cantonment MLA Sriganesh laid foundation stones for development works in the GHMC’s Begumpet circle, worth Rs 59.4 lakh, on Tuesday.

BJP MP Etala Rajendar.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: BJP MP Etala Rajendar and Cantonment MLA Sriganesh laid foundation stones for development works in the GHMC’s Begumpet circle, worth Rs 59.4 lakh, on Tuesday.

Foundation stones were also laid for CC road construction at Monda Market (`32.5 lakh), VDCC road laying (25.5 lakh) and compound wall works at GHMC Park-2 (`1.4 lakh) at East Marredpally. The GHMC's nursery will also get new kerbing.

