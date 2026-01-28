Foundation Stone for 850 MW Jaipur Power Plant to Be Laid Soon: Vivek

Adilabad: Minister for labour and mines Gaddam Vivek on Tuesday said the state government would lay the foundation stone for an 850 MW power plant at Jaipur next month. He also said he had discussed with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy the proposal to restart the RK-5 mine in Mancherial district.

The minister was speaking after laying foundation stones for various development works in Chennur municipality. He said CC roads and side drains worth Rs 95 crore were taken up in the 14th ward of the municipality. He added that development works valued at Rs 3 crore had already been completed in the same ward and that CC roads and side drains were being laid in all colonies.

Addressing the gathering, Vivek appealed to people to support Congress candidates if they wanted more development. He said the state government was giving priority to women and sanctioning Indiramma houses.

The minister said a Young India Integrated Residential School was being constructed at Somanapalli village and added that interest-free loans were being provided to self-help groups.