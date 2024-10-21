FOS Volunteer Rescues 8-Foot Python Coiled at Osmansagar Crest Gates

Hyderabad: An eight-foot Indian rock python was rescued by a Friends of Snake Society (FOS) volunteer after it was found coiled around the crest gates of the Osmansagar project on Monday. Weighing approximately 20 kg, the python was taken to the snake rescue centre from where it will be relocated to a forest away from human habitation in a week.

Dakarapu Vara Prasad, a member of FOS, received a distress call from an employee of the local water works wing regarding the snake. He rushed to the spot and noticed the snake coiled around the crest gate. With support from the staff posted at the reservoir, he climbed down to the gate using a rope and rescued the reptile.

Prasad told Deccan Chronicle, “I was 10 KM away from the location when I was alerted about the python. We usually ask the workers or inmates to share pictures and videos for a brief analysis, and I observed that the snake is coiled.”

He said that as soon as he reached the location, he tied a rope around himself and descended to the gate. “I noticed that the snake was stuck and it was not able to release itself. I had to press it slightly to loosen it,” Prasad said.

The snake, at 20 kg, was lighter than usual. Even so, it was difficult for one person alone to lift it under the circumstances. “I did manage to keep it in the bag which we usually carry to secure reptiles. I brought it up and handed it over at the rescue centre.”

FOS general secretary Avinash Visvanathan explained that the operation took 40 minutes.

"Although our team usually carries gear for such operations, this particular call was urgent and no equipment was carried. Instead, the volunteer used a nearby rope, tying it to his waist before descending 50 feet towards the snake. But during the ascent, he lost grip and the python fell into the water. The volunteer quickly retrieved and captured it," he said.

He said that the python could have entered the area due to the abundant vegetation around the dam. With the snake's health now stable at the rescue centre, it will be relocated to a suitable forest environment with the assistance of forest department personnel.

“We will finalise the place after holding discussions with forest department officials,” he said.