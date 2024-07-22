Forum for Good Governance Seeks the Government to Kill Stray Dogs to Check Their Menace in the Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance has urged the state government to control the menace of stray dogs by taking all necessary measures including killing them, as per the GHMC Act 249. According to a GHMC survey, there were close to 4 lakh stray dogs and the forum doubted the corporation’s assertion that about 3 lakh of them had been sterilised. The forum said the efforts of sterlising dogs had not yielded results.

In its representation to the principal secretary, municipal administration and urban development department, the forum expressed shock over incidents of stray dogs attacking children. “The government appointed professional hunters a few years back to kill wild boars in Hakimpet. The government gave a similar directive to sarpanches to kill the wild boars that were damaging crops. When the elephant population increases in wildlife sanctuaries, they are culled,” the forum pointed out.

“With enough food, the dogs breed and multiply very fast. People in colonies should refrain from offering food to stray dogs. Likewise, meat shops and hotels should refrain from throwing meat and food waste on the streets,” forum president M. Padmanabha Reddy said in his representation.

The forum also highlighted that monkeys have been causing serious damage to crops and hurting people in the villages and several towns. The state forest department was catching and keeping them in specially designed cages and providing food till their death. Similar schemes could be thought of in the case of stray dogs, the forum suggested.