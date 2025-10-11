HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday said Hyderabad hosting the Formula E race had placed Telangana on the global map and symbolised the state’s arrival on the global stage as a hub for innovation, clean mobility, and advanced technology.

Rama Rao chief guest at the 10th FMAE National Student Motorsports Competition 2025 in Coimbatore, said the Formula E event was not merely a spectacle, but a statement of intent. “When the world’s fastest electric cars raced on Hyderabad’s streets, it proved that Telangana is ready for the future. The event generated nearly Rs 700 crore in economic activity and drew international attention to the city’s technological capabilities,” he said.

With the foundations being laid, Rama Rao, whose role in organising the Formula E race is being probed by the government, said “Hyderabad will soon emerge as the hub of India’s ‘Mobility Valley’.”

Addressing the inaugural event of the Fraternity of Mechanical and Automotive Engineers motorsports competition, Rama Rao said “motorsport is not just about bikes, cars, or speed; it is about testing limits, pushing boundaries, and discovering how far one can go.”

The FMAE National Student Motorsports Competition, one of the country’s premier collegiate racing platforms, has participants from student teams across India, showcasing innovation, and engineering skills.