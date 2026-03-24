Formula E Case Has No Legs to Stand On, a Diversion Tactic: KTR

Hyderabad:BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday termed the case against him in connection with the Formula E race as baseless and alleged that it was intended to divert attention from the Six Guarantees Private Member’s Bill proposed by his party in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters in the Assembly, Rama Rao said the chargesheet was filed after the BRS raised questions over the missing file related to the Six Guarantees.



“The Rs 45 crore transferred from a bank in Telangana remains safe in the designated account. Not a single Rupee has been diverted. The government is exaggerating facts and misleading the public. It is projecting Rs 45 crore as Rs 600 to Rs 700 crore to create confusion,” he said.



“If the government was so certain about the case, why has it not named any beneficiary in the chargesheet. We are confident that the case will not stand in a court and this is nothing but political vendetta, and harassment of officials,” he added.



On the government’s policy on transfer of development rights (TDR), Rama Rao alleged that new regulations were being introduced to mandate their use by real estate firms. “During last year's budget session, explicitly mentioned Revanth Reddy’s family members are purchasing TDRs and that the government will later bring in regulations making use of TDRs mandatory. Exactly as predicted, the Congress government has now introduced new real estate regulations, directing real estate companies to forcibly purchase TDRs,” he said.



He also criticised the handling of the Musi river development project, alleging lack of planning and clarity. “There are no funds, no concrete plan. Even the required Detailed Project Report is not ready,” he said.



“The government, instead of closed door meetings on the project, should engage directly with the affected people. Lakhs of citizens living along the Musi are anxious and deserve to be heard,” he said.