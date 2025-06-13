Formula E Case: ACB summons KTR on June 16
The ACB issued a notice summoning him for an enquiry on June 16, Monday.
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has been given a fresh date to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with alleged irregularities in the Hyderabad Formula E race. The ACB issued a notice summoning him for an enquiry on June 16, Monday.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story