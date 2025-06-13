 Top
Formula E Case: ACB summons KTR on June 16

Telangana
DC Correspondent
13 Jun 2025 3:46 PM IST

The ACB issued a notice summoning him for an enquiry on June 16, Monday.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao.
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has been given a fresh date to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with alleged irregularities in the Hyderabad Formula E race. The ACB issued a notice summoning him for an enquiry on June 16, Monday.


DC Correspondent
