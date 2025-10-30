 Top
Former Vengalrao Nagar Corporator Kilari Manohar Joins Congress

Telangana
30 Oct 2025 10:20 AM IST

Manohar was welcomed into the party by PCC Vice President Bandi Ramesh

Manohar was welcomed into the party by PCC Vice President Bandi Ramesh, who draped him with the Congress scarf. Bikkasani Nageswara Rao also participated in the program.

Former Vengalrao Nagar corporator and BJP state leader Kilari Manohar joined the Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Jubilee Hills bypoll Hyderabad Congress 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

