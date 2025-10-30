Former Vengalrao Nagar Corporator Kilari Manohar Joins Congress

Former Vengalrao Nagar corporator and BJP state leader Kilari Manohar joined the Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

Manohar was welcomed into the party by PCC Vice President Bandi Ramesh, who draped him with the Congress scarf. Bikkasani Nageswara Rao also participated in the program.