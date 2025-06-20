Venkaiah Naidu, Kishan Reddy Attend Yoga Event In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma attended a 'One Day Countdown' event organised on the eve of International Yoga Day.

BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar, popular Telugu actors Sai Dharam Tej and Meenakshi Chaudhary also attended the event at the L B Stadium here, where about 40,000 people converged.

Kishan Reddy appealed to everyone to perform Yoga at their homes, offices, parks, and other public places on June 21 on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

Yoga should be made a part of everyone's life, he said.

The Day would be celebrated in more than 200 countries across the world, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate in a programme in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, he told reporters.

Khushbu Sundar, who highlighted the benefits of Yoga, said it has gained more popularity due to the initiative of PM Modi.

"Yoga is a part of every Indian culture, and we have been doing yoga for many years. But it has gained more popularity after PM Modi took it forward," she told PTI Videos.