FIR Against Somesh Kumar, 4 For GST Violation

Telangana
DC Correspondent
29 July 2024 3:28 AM GMT
Of them, Rajiv Sharma and Somesh Kumar (in picture) have served as chief secretaries. (DC Image)
Former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's CCS police have filed a case against former Telangana chief secretary, Somesh Kumar and two other senior commercial tax officers for alleged GST violations. As per the investigating officers, the tax evasion is said to be over Rs 1000 crores.

As per a forensic report, propreitary data of commercial department was transferred to a third party without any authorization.

The FIR also names Sobhan Kumar, a IIT Hyderabad professor and Pilanto Technologies Pvt Ltd. On July 26, K Ravi Kanuri, the Joint Commissoner (CT), Central Computer Wing, Nampally had lodged a complaint on the alleged GST fraud.

Over Rs 400 crore evasion was found during a preliminary investigation of 11 cases masked by IIT Hyderabad.

Allegations against former CS Somesh and others, include giving access to commercial tax department’s proprietary data to a third party IP, Masking taxpayers' data and ignoring IGST discrepancies causing revenue losses.



