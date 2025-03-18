Former Sarpanch Murdered in Suryapet; Internal Factionalism Suspected

Nalgonda: A former Sarpanch was brutally murdered in Miryala village of Nuthankal mandal in Suryapet district on Tuesday. Initial reports suggest that internal factionalism within the Congress party may have led to the killing. The victim has been identified as Menchu Chakraiah (65), a supporter of Thungathurthy MLA, Gadari Samel.

According to reports, a faction associated with Kanakati Venkanna allegedly attacked Chakraiah with axes while he was returning home from his agricultural field. The attack left him unconscious. A local sheep rearer, who was passing by, noticed him lying unconscious and immediately informed the police and his supporters. Chakraiah's supporters rushed to the scene and took him to the hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.



