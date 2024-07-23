Former MLA Sayanna desired merger of Cantonment with GHMC: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Tuesday said former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA late G Sayanna desired to merge the cantonment with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for better amenities.



But he passed away before his desire was fulfilled. Following the death of Sayanna, his daughter Lasya Nanditha was elected as an MLA from the same constituency. Unfortunately, she passed away in a road accident, said Revanth Reddy after introducing a condolence resolution in the Assembly here.

“Sayanna was born in an ordinary family and rose to prominence step by step. As an MLA, he served the people in many ways and passed away in the midst of his public life. His daughter Nanditha was elected as the MLA from the same constituency, but unfortunately, she also passed away,” he said.

Sayanna was a soft-spoken person who mingled with everyone beyond politics. Sayanna’s desire was merging the cantonment with GHMC but it was not fulfilled during his lifetime. Even if Lasya was alive, he would have been happy. It is unfortunate that they are not with us at this crucial time,” he said.

“Even though they are not with us, they have etched a permanent place in the hearts of the people. Our government will take forward their aspirations and the work they want to do. I offer my deepest condolences to their family and introduce this resolution,” he added.