Former MLA Caught In Gambling Raid

WARANGAL: The task force police on Tuesday arrested former MLA and senior Congress leader Donepudi Ramesh Babu during a raid on a gambling den operating from a house under the Mattewada police limits in Warangal. Police apprehended 13 persons, including Ramesh Babu, and seized Rs 3.68 lakh in cash and 15 mobile phones. Officials said several politically prominent figures, including former corporators, were among those detained. Cases have been registered against all 13 accused.