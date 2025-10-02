 Top
Former Minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy (73) Passes Away

DC Correspondent
2 Oct 2025 8:54 AM IST

Veteran leader served five terms as MLA, once as minister; last rites to be held in Tungaturthi

Former Minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy.

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior Congress leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy (73) passed away at a private Hospital here on Thursday. He had been suffering from health issues for some time.

Damodar Reddy served as MLA five times and held a ministerial berth once during his political career. He represented Tungaturthi and Suryapet constituencies in the Assembly.

His final rites will be performed in Tungaturthi, Suryapet district, on Sunday.

