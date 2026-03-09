Former Maoist Leader Ashanna Visits Warangal After Surrender

WARANGAL: Former Maoist leader Takkallapalli Vasudeva Rao, alias ‘Ashanna’, on Monday visited Battupalli in Kazipet of Hanamkonda district, marking his first return to the region since surrendering to the Chhattisgarh government five months ago.

Ashanna, who was associated with the Maoist Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, ended a three-decade-long underground career that began with the People’s War Group.

He arrived at Battupalli along with 11 former Maoist leaders, including Rajman Bhaskar, Venkatesh, Shyam and Ranita. The village was chosen for the meeting as it had served as a key shelter point for the movement about three decades ago during operations in the Warangal region.

During the visit, Ashanna organised a meeting at a function hall where families of Maoists who died during the armed struggle were invited.

Speaking at the gathering, he said he felt a responsibility to meet the families of former comrades who had lost their lives in the movement. Emotional scenes were witnessed as several relatives of deceased cadres met him during the interaction.

The visit was conducted under the security cover of Chhattisgarh police.

The development comes amid a series of recent returns by former Maoist leaders to their native places in Telangana following surrenders.

Former Maoist politburo member Mallojula Venugopal Rao, also known as Sonu Dada, recently returned to his native place in Peddapalli after 44 years. Other surrendered leaders, including Devji (Thippiri Tirupati), Sujathakka and Malla Rajireddy, have also recently held discussions with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy regarding rehabilitation and future roles in society.

Civil rights activists and former Naxalites also attended the gathering at Battupalli. Ashanna is expected to continue visiting villages in the erstwhile Warangal district during his tour.