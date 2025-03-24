Prabhakar Rao seeks anticipatory bail,HC issues notice to state govt

Hyderabad: Justice J. Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government in the criminal petition filed by T. Prabhakar Rao, former chief of special intelligence branch and prime accused in the phone-tapping case, seeking anticipatory bail, directing the state to file its response within two weeks.

Rao had sought anticipatory bail on medical grounds. He also alleged that he has been falsely implicated in this case. The petitioner stated that he did not flee the country, as alleged by the investigating officer. He went to the US for getting treatment for his cancer.





