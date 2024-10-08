Former cricketer Azharuddin appears before ED in PMLA case

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and former Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Tuesday in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the HCA.

He appeared before the ED in response to the summons issued by the ED a few days ago. The ED is probing the money laundering case allegedly linked to financial irregularities in HCA and in November 2023 it had also conducted searches.

The ED issued summons to Azharuddin asking him to appear before it October 3 to record his statement in connection with the case registered under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). But he skipped it, seeking the probe agency to give some time to appear before it.

Following his request, the ED again asked him to appear before it today and accordingly he came to the office in Basheerbagh in the morning to give his statement.