KCR Discharged from Hospital

Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president, was discharged from Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, on Saturday morning, following a two-day admission for health issues.

The 71-year-old leader was hospitalized on July 3 due to general weakness, with tests revealing high blood sugar and low sodium levels, though other vital parameters remained normal. Treatment was promptly initiated to stabilize his condition.

On Friday, BRS shared visuals of KCR conducting a meeting with party members from his hospital room, staying updated on Telangana’s political developments.