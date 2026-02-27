Former Chilkur Balaji Temple Head Priest Soundar Rajan Passes Away at 90

Hyderabad: Soundar Rajan (90), former head priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, passed away on Friday. He had been suffering from illness for the past few months and breathed his last at his residence in Chilkur.

The news was confirmed by his son Rangarajan, who is the current head priest of the temple. Devotees and well-wishers expressed deep sorrow over his demise, remembering his dedicated service and long association with the temple.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Soundar Rajan, the chief priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple.

The Chief Minister said Soundar Rajan had earned a distinguished reputation as a professor and Registrar at Osmania University, apart from his spiritual service. He noted that Soundar Rajan played a key role in spreading spiritual awareness and bringing special recognition to the Chilkur Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Revanth Reddy prayed for peace to the departed soul and for strength and courage to the bereaved family during this difficult time. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences and profound sympathies to the family members and well-wishers of Soundar Rajan.