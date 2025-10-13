Former Chevella MLA and NSS Founder Konda Lakshma Reddy Passes Away at 84

Hyderabad: Former Chevella MLA and Managing Director of News & Services Syndicate (NSS) Konda Lakshma Reddy passed away in the early hours of Monday while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. He was 84.

A passionate journalist, Lakshma Reddy founded the local news agency NSS in 1980. He also served as the President of the Jubilee Hills Journalists’ Cooperative Housing Society and the Press Club of Hyderabad.

Grandson of former Deputy Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy, Lakshma Reddy had a long and active public life. He held several key positions in the Congress party, including APCC Spokesperson and Grievance Cell Chairman. He also served as Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Sports Council.

Lakshma Reddy contested the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat in 1999 and 2014 but was unsuccessful in both attempts.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over Lakshma Reddy’s demise, recalling his contributions to journalism and public service. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.